Michigan boy, 13, dies after second COVID-19 vaccine shot

By Kennedy Hayes
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 32 Chicago

13-year-old Michigan boy dies after second COVID-19 vaccine shot

The CDC is investigating why a 13-year-old Michigan boy died in his sleep after receiving his second COVID-19 vaccine shot.

DETROIT - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating why a 13-year-old Michigan boy died in his sleep after receiving his second COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Health officials describe Jacob Clynick as a healthy boy with no underlying health conditions.

He received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a Walgreens in Zilwaukee, Mich. on June 13, his aunt Tammy Burages told the Detroit Free Press.

He also had the usual symptoms after getting his second shot. Clynick said he felt tired and had a fever. 



In addition, Clynick had a slight stomach ache but it did not seem serious, according to his parents. 

The medical examiner performed an autopsy, although a cause of death has not been determined. 

The family was told that preliminary autopsy findings suggest Jacob's heart was enlarged when he died and there was fluid around his heart, Burages reportedly said.

The Michigan Institute of Forensic Science and Medicine, which is the contracted medical examiner for Saginaw County, would not confirm those preliminary findings to the Detroit Free Press.

The investigation is now at the federal level with the CDC, the Saginaw County Health Department medical director told the Detroit Free Press in a statement.

Clynick lived in Zilwaukee and was preparing to enter high school in the fall.