Bradenton mother killed in DUI crash over the weekend: ‘She touched so many lives’

Sara Holmes, a Bradenton mother of two, had everything to look forward to. But, her future came to an end Saturday evening when her car was struck by a suspected drunk driver.

She now leaves behind a family that is devastated by grief as they try and move on without her.

"She was my best friend, and she touched so many lives," said her mother Leesa Holmes.

Sara's mother said the two lives, though, that meant the most to her were those of her two young daughters.

"She was patient, she was fun," Leesa said. "She was out in the mud puddles with them. She was cooking with them. She was that mother that was all in, and they adored her."

But, everything changed at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday. Sara and her boyfriend, Sergio Larcher De Brito were heading home from work that night. They were only one block away when Larcher De Brito got the green turn arrow at 43rd Street and Cortez Road when the crash happened.

Pictured: Sara Holmes.

"They have literally ripped the most loving person out of our lives," said Leesa.

The Bradenton Police Department said Cesar Navarrete, 25, was speeding and driving drunk with a blood alcohol concentration of .289. Officers said Navarrete ran a red light and slammed into the passenger side of the car Larcher De Brito was driving.

Sara was taken to the hospital, but she died from her injuries the following morning.

"The point of impact was so bad," said Larcher De Brito. "I told my friends or family I felt like I was awake, but I don’t remember after the impact what happened inside the car."

Bradenton police said Navarrete will be arrested and booked into jail on DUI manslaughter and driving with a suspended license charges once he's released from the hospital.

But, those who knew Sara are left devastated.

Pictured: Cesar Navarrete.

"We can’t even believe this is really happening, and it’s hard to process, and we love her and love her dearly," said her friend Desiree McCullough.

Noelle Clark agreed.

"Sara was raising them to be like her and Sara was the type of friend who would give you the shirt off her back before you even asked for it," said Clark.

Sara was Larcher De Brito’s future. Now, he and her family are working to figure out how to move forward without her.

"She brought security, love, comfort," he said. "We were looking up engagement rings. We were talking about kids. I’ve always wanted to be a dad."

Navarrete had been arrested in the past for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and will now face DUI manslaughter for the death of Sara.

"I don’t know. How do you tell a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old that their mom is no longer around. It’s no easy task," said her mom.

