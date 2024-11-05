Tampa man accused of illegally hauling used cooking oil in 100 gallon tanks busted in Hernando County: HCSO

Hernando County deputies are investigating after they say a man was illegally transporting used cooking oil that could be used as biofuel in diesel vehicles.

Deputies pulled Dennis Anthony Miles Jr. over on Tuesday in the area of East Jefferson Street and Emerson Road in Brooksville.

During the traffic stop, authorities said they saw a large caged tank in the 2002 Ford Econoline with an unknown fluid along with pumps and hoses.

Miles told the deputies that the equipment was HVAC-related and was not able to give any additional information.

Dennis Miles Jr. mugshot courtesy of the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division were called in to assist with the investigation. They were able to establish probable cause on a charge of unlawful conveyance of fuel.

After Hernando County Fire Rescue personnel deemed the vehicle safe to travel, it was transported to an HCSO impound lot for further inspection.

During the inspection, investigators located two 100-gallon caged tanks in the vehicle that had what is believed to be used cooking oil, which can also be used as biofuel in diesel vehicles.

Miles declined to speak to detectives about the vehicle or its contents, according to HCSO.

Miles was arrested for transporting dangerous material/unlawful conveyance of fuel.

He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

