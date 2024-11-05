Family of teen stabbed to death says he was helping friends when he was killed: 'He was a really good friend'

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 19-year-old was stabbed and killed this past weekend.

Arnold Gutierrez was killed on Sunday at the Northgreen at Carrollwood Apartments on Northgreen Avenue.

FOX 13 spoke to the victim's grieving family, who said the teen went to help friends in need, when the stabbing happened.

The family of 19-year-old Arnold Gutierrez is grieving his death after he was stabbed and killed this past weekend at a Hillsborough County apartment complex. (Courtesy: Elena Saggioro)

"He was a really good friend," Virginia Rosa said.

Rosa said her son was passionate about fishing, along with his friendships. She said Arnold's friends always knew they had a safe place to stay at her home.

"They knew they had a home to sleep at night, he would bring his friends," said Rosa.

His big sister Elena said it's that loyalty that brought him to the apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Investigators said there was an altercation between Arnold and the suspect, Michael Aldana.

Mugshot of Michael Aldana. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office).

His sister Elena said there was more to it than that. She said he was at home, sleeping around 1 a.m. when he got a call from a friend asking for help. The friend said he and a 16-year-old girl were unsafe at the apartment with the suspect, Michael Aldana.

"He could have called the police and had the police been involved from the jump. I really do believe, of course, he would be alive if they had called the police to begin with. But my brother, just trying to be a good friend, he went there," she said.

She said after they helped his friends get out of the apartment safely, Arnold was allegedly stabbed by Aldana while trying to get into the car.

Hillsborough County deputies say 19-year-old Arnold Gutierrez was stabbed to death Sunday at an apartment complex in Carrollwood.

At the hospital, his mom said she learned her son had been stabbed multiple times. She wasn't able to see her son’s body.

"We weren't prepared for a 19-year-old to be murdered, the way that he was, to the extent that he was," said Elena.

The family said not only are they grieving an unexpected loss, but now they have unexpected funeral costs.

"We don't even have a funeral home confirmed or a cemetery confirmed. It's all up in the air," she said.

The family of 19-year-old Arnold Gutierrez is grieving his death after he was stabbed and killed this past weekend at a Hillsborough County apartment complex. (Courtesy: Elena Saggioro)

Through their own pain, Arnold’s mom gave a meaningful gift, donating his eyes to help someone else see again.

"They told me someone needs eyes. I wanted to say no, but I want to see those eyes again. And I will know, that’s my son’s eyes," she said.

As the investigation remains active, they want to make sure anyone involved in his death is held accountable.

Aldana is charged with first degree murder.

