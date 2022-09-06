Swiss retailer rolls out 'coffee balls' to replace plastic capsules

article

Swiss retailer Migros said Tuesday that it is launching a coffee-making system designed to replace capsules that produce thousands of tons of waste worldwide each year.

The cooperative said its spherical capsules — described as "coffee balls" — are fully compostable, unlike the plastic and aluminum containers popularized by its rival Nestle under the brand Nespresso 36 years ago.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A picture taken on Sept. 6, 2022, in Zurich shows new coffee pods on the top of a new coffee machine system during a press conference by Switzerland's largest retailer Migros to announce the launching of a coffee pod only surrounded by a biodegradable membrane, aiming to compete with Nestle's Nespresso system without metal or plastic capsules. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Migros said its coffee balls are encased in a thin, flavorless, seaweed-based cover that can be discarded with the spent coffee after use.

The company said the CoffeeB system, which also features a special coffeemaker, will be rolled out first in Switzerland and France this year, followed by Germany in 2023.

