Miller High Life will rent out couple's favorite dive bar for date night

Dive bars are better when you have them to yourself.

While many people probably won’t be going out for Valentine’s Day this year, one beer company is hoping to send at least one couple to their favorite bar. Fortunately, that couple will have the entire bar to themselves.

Miller High Life is offering to rent out one couple’s favorite bar for what it’s calling "the best Valentine’s Day date ever." Of course, it can’t just be any bar. According to a press release, the lucky couple will get to have their own private date at their favorite local dive bar.

According to Miller High Life, the date will include endless peanuts, popcorn and other bar food, which will be served in heart shapes when possible). The menu will also include premium Wisconsin Bratwurst, charcuterie and candles. Miller High Life, which is referred to as the "champagne of beers" will also be provided for the couple to complete the ambiance.

By renting out the entire bar, the couple will get to have a socially distant date while also providing business to the establishment.

The winners will also receive a $20,000 High Life Gold Card, which the company says will cover their dive bar tabs for life.

While the date is being billed as a Valentine’s Day date, the winner will not be announced until February 15th. Fans can enter up until February 14th by emailing their "dive bar love story" (150 words or less), along with a photo of the couple, their state of residence and age, to the contest’s email address.

