100-year old dance instructor celebrated by City of Tampa

The Brief The City of Tampa recognized Judith Baizan, a 100-year-old dance instructor, who teaches dance lessons to local seniors. Baizan has been an instructor at the Parks and Recreation Center at Kate Jackson Park for more than 50 years. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says Baizan is a true inspiration to the community.



The City of Tampa is honoring the contributions of Judith Baizan. She's spent decades sharing her love of dance with seniors through the Parks and Recreation Department.

The backstory:

Baizan who is originally from Michigan, was born in 1925. She moved to Tampa in 1971 and quickly connected with Tampa's recreation centers.

She used her love of international folk dancing and incorporated it into her teachings.

At a press conference today, Baizan shared, "I am very fond of Scandinavian folk dances." In her earlier years, Baizen taught at schools through a special program arranged by the Arts Council.

"Maybe a couple of times a week I would go in and teach for a couple classes. I thought it was a very good plan that the Arts Council introduced it at that time," she said.

Baizan was also a dance instructor in Forest Hills and quickly became a key component in building a sense of community among other seniors in the neighborhood.

Big picture view:

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Baizan is a light in her community. She urged seniors to get out and be active. Baizan, as well, urges people to "Just get up and dance. Don't wait, the days will go by."

Baizan said she will continue to spread her love for Scandinavian and Folk Dance, and the Parks and Recreation center says they'll continue to teach her dance lessons long after she's gone.