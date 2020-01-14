SUV crashes through storefront in Largo

A customer accidentally drove through the front of a Largo business Tuesday.

Video from inside the Largo Optical Factory, located on E Bay Drive, shows the silver SUV slam through the glass windows of the storefront.

Customers take cover as the vehicle comes to a stop. Thankfully, none of them were directly in its path.

Largo police say one person was injured but did not need to go to the hospital.

Police said the driver mistook the gas for the brake. She is not being charged.