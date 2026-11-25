The Brief Acclaimed Tampa restaurant Mise en Place is celebrating 40 years in business after relocating to Ybor City one year ago. Co-owners Chef Marty Blitz and Maryann Ferenc moved the eatery from South Tampa to East Eighth Avenue and North 13th Street. The restaurant will host a Gratitude Block Party on Saturday afternoon, with event details available on Open Table.



In a bustling kitchen along the TECO Line Streetcar route, Chef Marty Blitz prepares a semi-boneless Cornish game hen with seasonal vegetables while celebrating a rare four-decade milestone in Tampa hospitality.

Alongside co-owner Maryann Ferenc, Blitz has guided Mise en Place through 40 years of business and a major relocation from South Tampa to the West End of Ybor City.

‘Godfather of Cuisine in Tampa’

The backstory:

Often called the "Godfather of Cuisine in Tampa," Blitz first opened the acclaimed restaurant with Ferenc 40 years ago. While Tampa's dining scene has evolved dramatically over those four decades, Blitz's approach to cooking remains instinctive.

For 40 years, Mise en Place operated in South Tampa before the owners made a leap of faith to relocate a year ago. Ferenc credited their longevity to a shared passion and a dedicated team.

"Some days, it feels remarkable, and some days it feels crazy. And sometimes, it feels like it was just yesterday that we got started," Ferenc said. "We're very fortunate in that we love the most important aspects: food, drink, and people. And I think that's what keeps us going. And when I say people, that includes the staff that have worked for us for over forty years. That has so much to do with why we are still here."

Relocating to historic Ybor City

Local perspective:

Mise en Place now sits at the corner of East Eighth Avenue and North 13th Street in what Blitz and Ferenc call the West End of Ybor. The TECO Line Streetcar stops directly outside the building, placing the restaurant in the middle of one of Tampa's most historic neighborhoods.

"We realized that this is what we should do—and that we had one more location in us, that it ought to be in Ybor City," Ferenc explained.

Owners embrace Ybor City energy

What they're saying:

A year into the move, both owners say the transition to Ybor City has brought renewed energy to this stage of their careers.

"I love it. I'm so excited right now. People say I'm always glowing and they see how I'm rejuvenated in this location," Blitz said.

Ferenc said the surrounding neighborhood provides the exact environment they wanted for a fresh start.

"It's one of those things when I get here every day, I feel like I'm somewhere, if that makes sense. I feel I've arrived somewhere. And that's just palpable energy from the people who have kept Ybor going," Ferenc said.

"That's another reason Ybor is really great for us because we are here in a place of rich culture," she said. "That's what made us want to do this in the first place. Here seems the best place to do it at this point in our career."

Ybor City Gratitude Block Party

What's next:

Mise en Place continues serving guests at its West End of Ybor City location at the corner of East Eighth Avenue and North 13th Street.

The restaurant will hold a Gratitude Block Party on Saturday afternoon, and guests can find details on Open Table.