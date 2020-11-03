Missing 1-year-old last seen Saturday in Land O' Lakes

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy, last seen in Pasco County.

The statewide alert was issued early Tuesday morning for Giovanni Oquendo, who has been missing since Oct. 31 in the 3000 block of Parkway Boulevard in Land O' Lakes. He may be with 20-year-old Kaylee Maurer. Officials did not specify their relationship.

Oquendo was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, and a light-up tennis shoes with "Paw Patrol" cartoon characters. The child also goes by the nickname, "Geo." He is 3 feet tall, weighs 33 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Maurer is described as 5'07 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds, has blue hair and blue eyes. Officials said she has various tattoos.

They may be traveling in a 2016 black Nissan Versa with the Florida tag, LRFT56.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-5878 or dial 911.