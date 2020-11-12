Missing 12-year-old girl last seen Wednesday in St. Pete, police say

article

St. Petersburg police say a 12-year-old girl was last seen in south St. Petersburg as Eta's wind bands were sweeping through the region.

Officers said Kalandra Willis was last seen walking near 22nd Street South and 18th Avenue South around 9 p.m. They are currently searching for her in the area.

She is described as being 5'2 feet tall and has long braids. She was last seen wearing a red jacket and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-893-7780.