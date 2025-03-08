Search underway for girl last seen in Holiday: FDLE

The Brief A missing 14-year-old girl was last seen in Holiday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Avalynne Lloyd was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, white shorts with animals and words on them, white sneakers, a light-colored hair clip, and may be carrying a white trash bag. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.



A 14-year-old white girl who was last seen in the area of the 3600 block of Cheswick Drive in Holiday has been reported missing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Avalynne Lloyd was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, white shorts with animals and words on them, white sneakers, a light-colored hair clip, and may be carrying a white trash bag.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE says she is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

