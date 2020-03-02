Missing 2-year-old Florida girl found, said to be fine, deputies say

article

A two-year-old girl who was reported missing by Alachua County deputies on Monday has been located and is said to be fine.

[ORIGINAL STORY]

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing two-year-old girl who may be in the company of two adults traveling through Florida.

They said that two-year-old Christine Martin is missing. She was last seen in the Waldo, Florida area and may be with Jennifer Goode, 26, and Robert Martin, 49. They reportedly could be traveling to Starke, Florida in a black 2002 Toyota Camry with Florida tag GAHR82.

Deputies describe Christine as about two-feet tall and 50 pounds. She is said to have blonde hair. The female companion she may be with is described to be about five-feet, six-inches tall, with brown hair and eyes. The male companion is described as about five-feet, nine-inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

MORE NEWS: California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'

Advertisement

If you have information on the whereabouts of Christine, Jennifer, or Robert, please contact the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-367-4000 or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) at 1-888-FL-MISSING.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.