U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing boaters traveling from Florida Keys to Bahamas

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a couple who were traveling from the Florida to the Bahamas aboard their boat – and have not been heard from in nearly a week.

Vicki and Robert Bernhardt, ages 72 and 59, were traveling from the Florida Keys to the Bahamas aboard their 42-foot boat, Irish Miss. The two were last contacted on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, and have not been heard from since, the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The U.S. Coast Guard also shared photos credited to Walter Barnard of MarineTraffic of the missing boat. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the boat or Vicki and Robert should contact the U.S. Coast Guard's District 7 Command Center at 305-415-6800.