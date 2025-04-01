Missing Child Alert: Investigators searching for Port Richey teen

The Brief A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued for a 16-year-old boy last seen in Port Richey on Tuesday. Investigators said they believe he may be traveling in a 2014 black Ford Fusion with front end damage and a FL tag number "44BXMZ." Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the New Port Richey Police Department at (727) 816-1919 or call 911.



A statewide Missing Child Alert was issued Tuesday evening for a 16-year-old boy last seen in Port Richey, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jamal Broomfield, 16, was last seen in the area of the 7800 block of Tortuga Bay Boulevard. Investigators said they believe he may be traveling in a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a FL tag number "44BXMZ."

They said the vehicle could have front end damage.

He is described as a black male who is five feet and nine inches tall, 130 pounds and has black hair and black eyes. FDLE officials said he was last seen wearing a black shirt and black gym shorts. He also has dreadlocks and a mustache, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the New Port Richey Police Department at (727) 816-1919 or call 911. Anyone who may see him is urged not to approach and to contact law enforcement immediately.

