Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old baby last seen in Miami, investigators say

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old baby boy who was last seen in Miami, investigators said.

Baby Tru Augustin was last seen in the 1300 block of NW 132nd Street, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He is described as a Black male, two feet tall, 28 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

State authorities said he may be with Wilson Augustin, a Black male who is five feet, nine inches tall, 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators said he was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt and black shorts and may have shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at (305) 476-5423 or 911.