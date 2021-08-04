Missing child alert issued for Boca Raton infant

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 2-month-old girl from Palm Beach County, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Jameelah Penascino was last seen near the 6600 block of Las Flores Drive in Boca Raton.

The baby girl was described as a Black female with a light comlexion. She is 1-foot-1-inch tall and weighs 10 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Jameelah may be with her mother, Mariah Penascino, a Black female who is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. FDLE said Penascino is known to wear a white or yellow headscarf, possibly white or yellow.

They may be traveling in the West Palm Beach area in a 2001, silver Buick Le Sabre, with Florida tag number Z435LY.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to contact the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201 or 911.