A missing child alert has been issued for 16-year-old Jessica Swanson, who was last seen in the area of the 7000 block of Oakwood Drive in New Port Richey.

Swanson was last seen wearing a black shirt and black yoga pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488 or 911.