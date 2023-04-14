Missing Child Alert issued for South Florida boy

article

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for 11-year-old Elijah Ward who disappeared from South Florida.

A statewide missing child alert has been issued for the child who was last seen in the area of the 4100 block of Northeast 21st Terrace in Lighthouse Point.

Ward is five feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket and unknown-colored shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lighthouse Point Police Department at 954-942-8080 or 911.