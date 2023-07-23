Missing child alert issued for teenager last seen in Jacksonville

article

A missing child alert has been issued for 16-year-old Jonae Seaborn.

Seaborn is a black female 5 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in Jacksonville in the area of Shearwater Drive.

The FDLE says she may be in the company of Georges Jerome, a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a Red SVU, according to FDLE.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.