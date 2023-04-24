Missing Child Alert issued for two babies last seen in Levy County, investigators say

article

A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for two babies last seen in Williston in Levy County, according to investigators.

Ember Willoughby, an 11-month-old, and Raiden Phoenix, a 1-year-old, were both last seen in the area of the 4700 block of Northeast 190th Avenue in Williston.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Willoughby is a white-hispanic female that is two feet and three inches tall, 18 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes, and authorities said she was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and gray shorts.

Phoenix is a white-hispanic male that is two feet and eight inches tall as well as 26 pounds, according to FDLE. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt with gray shorts.

Investigators said they believe both children could be with Raymond Otero, who is a white-hispanic male. He is five feet, seven inches tall, 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, officials said. Otero may also have tattoos on his legs.

They may be traveling in a 2004, red Chevrolet Silverado with a FL Tag Number "CYL8411." The vehicle may have a red topper on the back and a temporary tag, law enforcement officials said.

Authorities do believe they could be traveling out of Florida towards Indian.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Levy County Sheriff's Office at (352) 486-5111 or 911.