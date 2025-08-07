Missing child ‘in danger’ after mother bolts from Manatee County Walmart following theft investigation: MCSO
BRADENTON, Fla. - Deputies in Manatee County are searching for a toddler and her mother.
The backstory:
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Courtney Stanley, 27, bolted from deputies after a theft investigation at the Walmart located at 6225 State Road 64 East in Bradenton on Tuesday.
Deputies say her two-year-old daughter, Amara, was unrestrained in the vehicle as Stanley sped away, knocking a deputy to the ground, evading arrest.
The sheriff’s office believes the child is in danger due to the circumstances surrounding this case.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.
