Expand / Collapse search

Missing child ‘in danger’ after mother bolts from Manatee County Walmart following theft investigation: MCSO

By
Published  August 7, 2025 9:35am EDT
Manatee County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Manatee County deputies are searching for a toddler and her mother.
    • Investigators say Courtney Stanley, 27, bolted from deputies after a theft investigation at a Walmart, and her two-year-old daughter was unrestrained in her vehicle as she sped away from law enforcement officers.
    • Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

BRADENTON, Fla. - Deputies in Manatee County are searching for a toddler and her mother.

The backstory:

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Courtney Stanley, 27, bolted from deputies after a theft investigation at the Walmart located at 6225 State Road 64 East in Bradenton on Tuesday.

READ: Florida mother abandons child, dogs for Las Vegas vacation: Deputies

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say her two-year-old daughter, Amara, was unrestrained in the vehicle as Stanley sped away, knocking a deputy to the ground, evading arrest.

The sheriff’s office believes the child is in danger due to the circumstances surrounding this case.

READ: Florida nurse impersonator arrested after treating over 4,400 patients, deputies say

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. 

Manatee CountyMissing Persons