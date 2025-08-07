Missing child ‘in danger’ after mother bolts from Manatee County Walmart following theft investigation: MCSO

The Brief Manatee County deputies are searching for a toddler and her mother. Investigators say Courtney Stanley, 27, bolted from deputies after a theft investigation at a Walmart, and her two-year-old daughter was unrestrained in her vehicle as she sped away from law enforcement officers. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.



Deputies in Manatee County are searching for a toddler and her mother.

The backstory:

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Courtney Stanley, 27, bolted from deputies after a theft investigation at the Walmart located at 6225 State Road 64 East in Bradenton on Tuesday.

Deputies say her two-year-old daughter, Amara, was unrestrained in the vehicle as Stanley sped away, knocking a deputy to the ground, evading arrest.

The sheriff’s office believes the child is in danger due to the circumstances surrounding this case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.