Florida mother abandons child, dogs for Las Vegas vacation: Deputies

A Florida mom's vacation to Sin City led to a trip to jail once she returned home, where deputies say her child and seven dogs had been left alone for two weeks.

The backstory:

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of possible neglect at the home of Jessica Copeland, 36, in the Palatka area on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Copeland's son told investigators that his mother left for Las Vegas on July 21 and that different people had come over to check on him and bring him food.

Deputies say when they went inside the home, they found it in poor condition with dog feces "everywhere." They also say slow cooker bowls filled with water were surrounded by insects.

According to investigators, Copeland's son said the home had been in bad shape for years and his mom refused to clean.

Deputies say they found the following seven dogs living in the home:

Onyx, a black pit mix

Chase, a Black Mouth Cur

Hera, a brown/white pit mix

Big Boy, a large black lab/mastiff

Faye, a black/white chihuahua

Bella, a tri-color chihuahua mix

Kitty, a brown Chiweenie

Investigators arrested Copeland, saying she failed to provide proper care for the child and the dogs.

What's next:

Copeland faces charges of child neglect and several counts of animal cruelty.