Missing and endangered 3-month-old baby taken by mother, Hillsborough deputies say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 22, 2024 1:08pm EST
Hillsborough County
    TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered baby who deputies say was taken by her mother during a child protection investigation.

    HCSO says Destiny Nance took off with 3-month-old Julianna Santos, but no other details have been released.

    Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

    Image of Julianna Santos courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

