Missing and endangered 3-month-old baby taken by mother, Hillsborough deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered baby who deputies say was taken by her mother during a child protection investigation.

HCSO says Destiny Nance took off with 3-month-old Julianna Santos, but no other details have been released.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

Image of Julianna Santos courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: