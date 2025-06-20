Expand / Collapse search

Missing Pasco County boy safely located

Updated  June 20, 2025 5:05pm EDT
Pasco County
HOLIDAY, Fla. - Pasco County deputies have safely located a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing on Friday afternoon. No other details were released. 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. 

