Missing Pasco County boy safely located
HOLIDAY, Fla. - Pasco County deputies have safely located a 7-year-old boy who was reported missing on Friday afternoon. No other details were released.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
