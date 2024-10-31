Missing Florida father found buried on rural property: Deputies

The search for a missing Florida father came to an end this week when his body was discovered about a month and a half after he disappeared.

Chad Mullen’s family reported him missing on Sept. 15. However, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office posted that he was likely last seen alive about a week earlier, on Sept. 9, before traveling with his on-again/off-again girlfriend Caylen Deller to the area of 465 San Mateo Road in Satsuma, the location of Deller's business.

Investigators say Mullen’s cell phone last pinged in that area, but nobody had heard from him.

READ: ‘Gumshoe’ police work tracked down man accused of placing 2 explosive devices inside Seminole Hard Rock casino

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Mullen’s family searched for him in the area around his house and his last known location, but did not find him.

Chad Mullen was reported missing on Sept. 15. Image is courtesy of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida offered a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to his whereabouts.

READ: Gang member arrested, another wanted after argument leads to woman's shooting death: Grady Judd

On Monday, deputies investigating a tip began searching a property at 852 Federal Point Road in Hastings, which is about a quarter of a mile from the Putnam County line.

Authorities said they found Mullen's body buried on a rural property. Image is courtesy of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said due to the amount of dirt that was recently moved on the property, detectives along with forensics from St. Johns Sheriff’s Office, FDLE and the District 23 Medical Examiner’s Office began to search, dig and sift dirt from the area and gradually uncovered a body.

READ: Convicted felon who killed man during argument over bike in 2019 arrested for Plant City shooting

On Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office confirmed that the body belonged to Mullen.

Deputies investigating a tip began searching the Hastings property where Mullen's body was found. Image is courtesy of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Expand

In a post on social media, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office stated, "While this is not the outcome we were hoping for in his missing person's case, we are at least able to return him to his family."

Mullen’s death is under investigation.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: