Missing Florida woman still sought by New Port Richey police 10 years after vanishing

The Brief Police in New Port Richey are still searching for a woman who was reported missing a decade ago. At the time she went missing, Brook Peck was known to frequent the Leisure Lane and Van Doren Avenue area of New Port Richey. Anyone with information regarding Peck's disappearance is asked to contact the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550 option 1 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.



Police in New Port Richey are still searching for a woman who was reported missing a decade ago.

The backstory:

According to the New Port Richey Police Department, Brook Lynn Peck disappeared in October 2015. She was 21 years old at the time.

Investigators said her sudden absence, combined with her complete lack of communication since that time, is considered highly unusual and troubling and has family and law enforcement officers deeply concerned.

READ: Missing Florida man found dead 10 years after ‘suspicious’ disappearance from gas station

Courtesy: New Port Richey Police Department

At the time she went missing, Peck was known to frequent the Leisure Lane and Van Doren Avenue area of New Port Richey.

READ: Missing Florida woman found naked in ditch after crashing car into canal planned to stay in woods: SLCSO

Investigators said they looked at connections to Peck’s involvement in sex work and struggles with substance use, but those leads did not pan out.

Peck is 4 feet 11 inches tall. She weighs between 100 and 115 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She has several distinctive tattoos, including:

A large clock on her right chest

A large skull on her left chest

Writing across her upper chest

Tattoos on both wrists, her left thigh, and her ear

Courtesy: New Port Richey Police Department

She also has multiple facial piercings, including her septum and above her lip, and is missing the tip of her left index finger.

What they're saying:

Peck’s family describes her as kind, personable, and loving—a young woman who deeply cherished her relationships with friends and family. Their hope remains strong that someone in the community may hold the key piece of information that could bring them answers after all these years.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asked to contact the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550 option 1 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.