Search underway for Lakeland man last seen on Feb. 25: LPD

Lakeland police are asking the public to help find a missing 58-year-old man who was last seen on Feb. 25 at a home on the 2800 block of County Line Road in Plant City.

Police say Howard Keen left his car there and hasn't been seen since.

Besides the Plant City area, LPD says Keen could be at the Saddle Creek Campground, a place he visits frequently.

Keen is around 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and black shorts.

What you can do:

If you know where Howard Keen might be, you are being asked to reach out to law enforcement.

Lakeland Police: 863-834-6966

Detective Sharrett: 863-834-6964 or david.sharrett@lakelandgov.net

Investigative Aide Charlene Williams: 863-834-8974 or charlene.williams@lakelandgov.net

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lakeland Police Department.

