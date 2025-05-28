Expand / Collapse search

Missing Pasco County teen at heart of statewide alert

Published  May 28, 2025 10:46am EDT
Pasco County
Law enforcement officers are searching for Sophia Sagieva. Image is courtesy of FDLE. article

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Pasco County girl. 

The backstory:

Law enforcement officers are searching for Sophia Sagieva, who was last seen in the area of the 7900 block of Citrus Blossom Drive in Land O Lakes. 

Sagieva is 5’4" tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She may have a nose ring on her right nostril. 

Officials say she may be in the Hernando County Area. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by FDLE. 

