Missing Pasco County teen at heart of statewide alert

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Pasco County girl.

The backstory:

Law enforcement officers are searching for Sophia Sagieva, who was last seen in the area of the 7900 block of Citrus Blossom Drive in Land O Lakes.

Sagieva is 5’4" tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She may have a nose ring on her right nostril.

Officials say she may be in the Hernando County Area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by FDLE.

