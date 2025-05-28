Missing Pasco County teen at heart of statewide alert
article
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Pasco County girl.
The backstory:
Law enforcement officers are searching for Sophia Sagieva, who was last seen in the area of the 7900 block of Citrus Blossom Drive in Land O Lakes.
Sagieva is 5’4" tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
She may have a nose ring on her right nostril.
Officials say she may be in the Hernando County Area.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 727-847-8102 or 911.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by FDLE.
