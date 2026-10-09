Missing Spring Hill teen sparks statewide Spectrum Alert

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The Brief Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child - Spectrum Alert for missing 14-year-old Lucas Maresca. Lucas was last seen in Spring Hill wearing a gray and white t-shirt, neon orange shorts and black shoes with green shoelaces. Anyone with information on his location should call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office or 911 immediately.



Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child - Spectrum Alert for 14-year-old Lucas Maresca, who went missing in Spring Hill.

Spring Hill missing child

What we know:

Lucas Maresca, who has nonverbal autism, is described as a white male, 14 years old, 5 feet tall and 126 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of the 10500 block of Blythville Road in Spring Hill.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a gray and white t-shirt, neon orange shorts and black shoes featuring neon green shoelaces.

Search for missing teen

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details regarding the exact time Lucas was last seen or the direction in which he may have been traveling.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Lucas Maresca is urged to contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or dial 911 immediately.