Missing Spring Hill teen sparks statewide Spectrum Alert
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child - Spectrum Alert for 14-year-old Lucas Maresca, who went missing in Spring Hill.
Spring Hill missing child
What we know:
Lucas Maresca, who has nonverbal autism, is described as a white male, 14 years old, 5 feet tall and 126 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of the 10500 block of Blythville Road in Spring Hill.
At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a gray and white t-shirt, neon orange shorts and black shoes featuring neon green shoelaces.
Search for missing teen
What we don't know:
Officials have not released details regarding the exact time Lucas was last seen or the direction in which he may have been traveling.
What you can do:
Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Lucas Maresca is urged to contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or dial 911 immediately.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a Florida Missing Child - Spectrum Alert issued by law enforcement authorities and details provided by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.