Plane involved in SR-60 crash experienced mechanical issues during takeoff: PCSO

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The Brief The Polk County Sheriff's Office gave an update on a plane crash that occurred Saturday along State Road 60. PCSO said the plane experienced a mechanical issue during takeoff, causing an emergency landing. The two occupants of the plane, a father and son, are expected to be okay.



The Polk County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the plane crash that sent a father and son to the hospital on Saturday.

SR 60 Plane Crash

What we know:

According to PCSO, 59-year-old Moises Serrano and his son, 22-year-old Marcus Serrano, took off from South Lakeland Airport around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday.

During takeoff, the plane, an experimental Operating Light-Sport Aircraft, experienced a mechanical issue.

PCSO said Moises attempted an emergency landing on SR-60 W near Coronet Road in Mulberry. Deputies say because the aircraft was so low, the plane struck power lines and experienced an extremely hard landing.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Both Moises and Marcus were admitted to the hospital and are listed as stable. Both father and son are expected to recover.

What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the crash and the FAA was contacted and responded to the scene.