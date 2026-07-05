Plane involved in SR-60 crash experienced mechanical issues during takeoff: PCSO
MULBERRY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on the plane crash that sent a father and son to the hospital on Saturday.
SR 60 Plane Crash
What we know:
According to PCSO, 59-year-old Moises Serrano and his son, 22-year-old Marcus Serrano, took off from South Lakeland Airport around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday.
During takeoff, the plane, an experimental Operating Light-Sport Aircraft, experienced a mechanical issue.
PCSO said Moises attempted an emergency landing on SR-60 W near Coronet Road in Mulberry. Deputies say because the aircraft was so low, the plane struck power lines and experienced an extremely hard landing.
Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office
Both Moises and Marcus were admitted to the hospital and are listed as stable. Both father and son are expected to recover.
What's next:
The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the crash and the FAA was contacted and responded to the scene.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.