Mobile cooking school offers alternative options for parents

Many parents struggle these days just trying to get their kids to eat healthy, but Fit Kids Cooking is trying to change appetites and lives.

Fit Kids Cooking is a unique mobile cooking school offering healthy and educational cooking classes, school break camps, and birthday parties for kids and youth.

They also offer wellness groups for kids ages 7-17, and their families, to increase physical, mental, and social functioning.

Brigette Schupay with Fit Kids Cooking says the purpose is to show kids that cooking can be fun.

"Our goal is to bring whatever nutrition information we can to the community," she said. "Typically we just need table, kids who are open to learning and time. We want to help as many kids as we can."

Advertisement

She said they teach kids about the properties and nutritional values of the food they use in their creations, explaining which foods are occasional treats and which foods they should eat regularly.

For more information, head over to Fitkidscooking.com or call 813-400-3521.

