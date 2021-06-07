Mobile mammography unit at YMCA locations provide free screenings for women who are 40 and older

article

The YMCA and Advent Mobile Mammography are joining forces to make it easier for local women to take charge of their health.

Early detection for breast cancer is key, health officials say. The YMCA hopes that by partnering with Advent Mobile Mammography, women will be encouraged to come out and get screened which could end up saving their life.

Over the next few weeks, Advent Mobile Mammography will be at various YMCA locations with their mammography bus to offer on-the-spot, 3D mammography services to women 40 and older. There is no prescription or referral needed in order to get screened for women who fall into that category.

For women ages 35 to 39, they will need a prescription from their doctor. Most major insurance carriers will pay for a woman’s yearly 3D mammogram screening, but there is a self-pay option of $155 for those who do not have insurance.

The YMCA will be partnering with Advent Mobile Mammography on both June 7 and June 23 at various Hillsborough County locations:

June 7



3414 Culbreath Road, Valrico, FL

9 a.m. - 11 a.m.



9650 Old Big Bend Road, Riverview, FL

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.



June 23



4411 S. Himes Ave., Tampa, FL

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Walk-ups are accepted at the sites where the bus is stationed. However, an appointment is encouraged and should only take 10 minutes. To make an appointment, click here.

