Mom who claimed she was robbed on I-4 was covering for drunk brother who beat her up: affidavit

A mother who claimed she was attacked and robbed after pulling over on I-4 with her kids in the car reportedly made up the incident and was actually beaten up by her drunk brother, according to an Osceola County charging affidavit.

William Rafferty, 25, is facing a felony battery charge.

Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties said the woman had told them that someone attacked her after she stopped along I-4 westbound near Champions Gate around 2:30 a.m. to change one of her baby's diapers.

"Another vehicle pulled up and all she sees is lights. It concerned her. So she tried hurrying up and put the kids back in the car," deputies said at the time.

The woman reportedly told them that she was in the backseat tending to her baby when the suspect came up and pushed her to the ground. Then took her phone, purse, and bag. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said," She received minor injuries like a swollen lip and went to the hospital."

However, according to a charging affidavit, the woman was attacked by her intoxicated brother, Rafferty, after picking him up from a bar on Dec. 13. The affidavit stateed that while she was driving Rafferty home, he "got mad" and started yelling and screaming at her. She said after pulling over on I-4 and telling him to get out, Rafferty "dragged her out of the car and started beating" her repeatedly in the face and head, the affidavit stated. The woman broke free, got back in the car and drove home where her family told her to get medical treatment for her injuries.

The woman's two children were reportedly in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Authorities were called again on Dec. 14 – hours after the woman originally reported being robbed – because Rafferty had returned to the home they were staying and felt in fear for her and her kids safety. The report stated that the victim had "significant injuries" to her face, including swollen and bruised eyes and lips.

An investigation was conducted and deputies said the robbery and theft charges were unfounded. Authorities said about 20 minutes later, Rafferty returned home with cuts and bruises of his own and told deputies that when he drinks, he "doesn't remember what happens" and that "his temper is bad." Rafferty was offered medical treatment, which he declined and was arrested.

The report stated that Rafferty apologized for the incident while being driven to jail and "appeared remorseful."