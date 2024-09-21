Mom of teen killed at Citrus Park Mall speaks out: 'Just a lot of emotions right now'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The teenager who was arrested for fatally shooting another teen at the Citrus Park Town Center Mall last weekend did not end up appearing before a judge on Saturday morning.

According to the State Attorney's Office, even though he's being charged as an adult, there is still a process he needs to go through in the juvenile court system before that can happen.

"I'm just angry, frustrated, tired, sad. It's just a lot of emotions right now," said Bianca Cooper, Peter Hyman Jr.'s mother.

Pictured: Bianca Cooper

It has been one week since Cooper's 16-year-old son, Peter Hyman Jr., was shot and killed outside the Citrus Park Town Center Mall. For days, Bianca waited as Hillsborough County deputies investigated what happened and on Thursday they ended up arresting 15-year-old Samuel Oquendo for allegedly pulling the trigger.

"I do feel a sense of peace that there was an arrest made," shared Cooper.

Cooper told FOX 13 that the news from Sheriff Chronister was more closure than she got 14 years ago when her son's father, Peter Hyman Sr., was murdered outside a bar in Tampa.

"14 years ago, when something like this happened to his dad, there never was an arrest. So, I do feel some peace in that and knowing that they got the person. Now I just want justice to be served, that's all," said Cooper.

Pictured: Samuel Oquendo

State Attorney Suzy Lopez announced this week that Oquendo is facing a number of charges including second degree murder and will be charged as an adult.

But on Saturday, Cooper learned that it would be a lengthy process.

According to the state attorney's office, Oquendo was transferred to a juvenile facility shortly after his arrest and will first need to go through their process and paperwork before his case is transferred to adult court in the next few weeks.

Pictured: Bianca Cooper and Peter Hyman Jr.

In the meantime, Cooper is continuing to honor her son, and thanks the Tampa Bay community for their support.

"For everyone who's reached out, it's made my days a little bit easier," shared Cooper.

The community is invited to come out to a vigil for Hyman Jr. on Sunday night at Julian B Riverfront Park at 6 p.m.

