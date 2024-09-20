Teenager arrested for shooting, killing 16-year-old at Citrus Park mall: HCSO

A teenager was arrested for fatally shooting a 16-year-old at the Citrus Park Town Center Mall over the weekend after a planned fight went awry, according to authorities.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Samuel Oquendo, 15, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, in connection to Saturday's shooting that left Peter Hyman Jr, 16, dead.

READ: Mother of teen killed in Citrus Park mall shooting looking for answers: 'He didn't deserve this'

Investigators determined that on Saturday, two groups of juveniles took part in a ‘slapboxing’ event in the parking garage at the Citrus Park mall. Following the planned event, the juveniles shook hands and parted ways, according to HCSO.

Hyman Jr.

Then, though, a short time later, people from both separate groups ran into each other outside the mall, and a fight broke out. It is not clear when exactly Hyman Jr. was fatally shot.

After an HCSO investigation, Oquendo was arrested on Thursday at around 10:30 p.m.

READ: Teen shot, killed outside Red Robin at Citrus Park mall: HCSO

"There is no excuse for a teenager to have access to a weapon," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "It is our responsibility as parents to hold them accountable before it’s too late. Parents, please have those important conversations with your children. Make them understand the consequences of their actions, especially when it comes to firearms."

Bianca Cooper's son, Peter 'PJ' Hyman Jr., was shot and killed on Saturday

State Attorney Suzy Lopez said Oquendo will face "adult charges because he made an adult decision with a firearm."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

"It breaks our hearts to see another young person lost to gun violence. We will stand with the victim’s family to ensure the person responsible for his death is held accountable," said State Attorney Suzy Lopez.