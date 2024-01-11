Mom writes book about son's journey to self-expression, achieving milestones while living with autism

At just 20-years-old, Milosz Gasior triumphed over numerous challenges in his young life. Despite living with autism, he refused to let it hinder him from mastering the piano.

To help others with autism navigate their journey, Milosz Gasior's mom wrote a book.

Pictured: Milosz Gasior

For Milosz Gasior, music holds a healing power. Born with autism, music resonates with a profound ability to soothe and uplift his spirit.

"He learns everything note by note, hundreds and I would say thousands of hours throughout the years," Bozena Gasior, Milosz's mom said.

READ: Tampa organization provides scholarships for children

Bozena Gasior, taught him how to play the piano when he was eight as a creative outlet to channel his energy.

"He can also be part of community, with his talent, with his work, with his music," she explained.

Milosz Gasior has achieved a remarkable milestone as the first autistic student to graduate with a major in piano at the Pinellas County Center for the Arts.

Milosz Gasior played piano as a child.

"At his senior recital to play six pieces of music, about 30 minutes of memorized, thousands of notes," said Bozena Gasior. "Memorized. It's just blows my mind."

READ: 'The Blanket Guy' delivers necessities to homeless people in Tampa

And all that hard work is paying off now. While playing at Tampa International Airport, Mark Schoenfeld, a Broadway producer, heard Milosz Gasior play and convinced his mom that she should write a book.

That book is out and called I Heard the Light.

"I wrote the book to give others hope," said Bozena Gasior. "To give others, especially parents with children with autism or other disabilities, inspiration and hope that not all is lost."

Bozena Gasior wrote a book.

The book is about her son's journey to self-expression.

"I would really want that parent who has just received the diagnosis of his or her child, to pick up the book and see that this young man, although he is severely disabled and not able to function independently, he can lead such a productive, beautiful life," Bozena Gasior said.

Milosz Gasior is redefining autism through the language of music note by note and shares his piano planning on his YouTube channel.

For those interested in the book, there will be a release party on Jan. 20 from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at 1180 Pounce De Leon #201 Clearwater, Fla. 33756.