'The Blanket Guy' delivers necessities to homeless people in Tampa

John, also known as "The Blanket Guy," never rests, he's always on the move helping others.

"It's amazing," said Kelly who is homeless. "It's great. Someone out here helping us. He nice."

"I think he's awesome," said David, who is also without a place to stay. "This gentleman is a real nice man. Ain't no doubt about that. He comes all the time."

Once a week, while delivering meals to the homebound, John can be found distributing non-perishable items to the homeless.

"I guess it's a lot of empathy. And, you know, I just feel like there's like a forgotten part of society," said John. "And, you know, in the end, we're all Americans and we should be helping each other. I guess I know it sounds kind of corny."

He started on social media asking for water, then clothing, anything people could offer.

"And then it just kind of snowballed from there. I went from blankets to food, to socks, to jackets and stuff like that. So now I take pretty much anything," John explained.

For about a year, he's been trying to motivate people to give, and it's been working with more than 100 followers on his social media site.

"I just want to motivate people, you know, donate and not forget, you know, we're all Americans in the end. So that's, I guess, that's what I'm doing it for," John added.

Proving that a small gesture can profoundly impact the human spirit.

"I'm hoping to make people realize that, you know, they can help, too. And, you know, I would love to drive through Tampa and see no homeless people, but I don't know if that's actually possible," John said.

