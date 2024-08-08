Monae Nichols places sixth in Olympics long jump finals, Auburndale supporters couldn't be prouder

Even though Polk County's Monae Nichols didn't take home the Gold in the Olympics women's long jump finals, her fans in Auburndale are making it known they support her no matter what.

Pam Lancaster, the athletic director of Auburndale High School, said she met Nichols when she was a sophomore in 2015 and when she competed on the track team – known then for being an elite hurdler. But Thursday afternoon, the focus was all on her long jump performance.

"I wanted to see it on the big screen and be a part of this atmosphere right here," said Lancaster. "We're so proud of her. I've been following really closely ever see she qualified."

The city hosted a watch party at the Auburndale Community Center. More than a dozen people came out to support Team USA and Nichols competing in her first Olympics.

"Really having a hometown girl in the mix is a fun thing," said Cody McGhee, the city's director of parks and recreation. "A lot of chatter on Facebook and social media and to have this type of event, so if anybody didn't know, then this gives us the opportunity to make them aware."

In the finals, Nichols placed sixth overall. And whether they've met her or not, residents from Auburndale couldn't be prouder.

"To make it to that platform that's as high as you can go in that level, so win or lose, we're right here behind her," said McGhee.

"What she's accomplished so far, and she's still young, so who knows," said Lancaster.

