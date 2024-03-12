Monopoly Tampa edition unveiled at Busch Gardens: ‘It feels like home’

At an official unveiling at Busch Gardens, the Tampa edition of Monopoly joined the catalog of city editions of the popular board game.

"We researched a number of cities across the United States each year, and if they fit the criteria, got a great community base, some cool attractions, good history, awesome culture, then they're definitely a candidate," Winning Moves International Monopoly manager Tim Barney said.

Many Bay Area landmarks are on the board, including Ybor City, Bayshore Boulevard, and the Skyway Bridge.

Between 5,000-10,000 games will be printed, but there is an option to make more based on demand.

"For the people who live here, having something that represents them in a global way that they can own. You know that measure of pride, civic pride," Visit Tampa Bay President Santiago Corrado explained.

Corrada adds the board game is a win-win for attracting visitors to the Bay area.

"For those that are not from here, getting an understanding of the beauty of Tampa, and maybe they'll be our visitor and maybe they'll be our neighbor," Corrada explained. "So again, another way to expose, you know, our home to the world."

Ybor City has a space on the Monopoly board.

Tampa is one of 35 cities that have been featured on a specialized Monopoly board. The process took about 6-8 months, with the game manufacturer gathering information from many people in the area.

"I want them to look at that board and be like, you got it right. That is the greatest compliment to me. That's the mission. It's to make sure it feels like home when they open up that board for the first time," Barney said.

Creators wanted to make sure the game captured the essence of the city.

Monopoly’s Tampa edition will be sold at a variety of local retailers and will be available online.

Barney says the initial printing run will be 5,000-10,000 units, but if the demand is there, more can be printed.

