Monroe County, including Key West, announces beach closures for Fourth of July weekend

The Florida Keys are joining northern neighbors in announcing officials will close beaches for the upcoming holiday weekend.

On Monday morning, Key West officials announced all beaches in the city will close from Thursday, July 2, and will reopen them Tuesday, July 7. This includes Higgs Beach, which is operated by the county.

The decision came days after the city commission voted unanimously to cancel this year's fireworks show.

Shortly after Key West's announcement, Monroe County officials followed suit saying parks and beaches will close from Friday, July 3 and will reopen them on Tuesday, July 7.

Just north of the Keys Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties announced beaches will also close for the Fourth of July weekend as the state experiences a rise in coronavirus cases.