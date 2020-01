article

Monster Jam is returning to Tampa.

You can take the kids to see dozens of cool trucks as they race around the dirt and do some crazy stunts. The most famous truck will also be there, “Grave Digger.”

Saturday’s show starts at 7 p.m., but if you get there early, you can check out the “Pit Party.”

Tickets are still available. They start at $15. If you can’t go, don’t worry. The show will return Saturday, February 1.