Moped driver killed in hit-and-run in Tampa

A moped driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

According to police, the crash happened near East Hillsborough Avenue and North 50th Street, and the other vehicle involved in the crash left the scene.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of East Hillsborough Avenue from North 47th Street until North 50th Street are closed and expected to remain closed for an extended time, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.