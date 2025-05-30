Moped rider thrown over U.S. 19 retaining wall in Clearwater crash, seriously injured: First responders

The Brief A moped rider is in the hospital after a Clearwater crash on U.S. 19. First responders said he was thrown from the moped over a retaining wall and onto an access road below. He was rushed to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.



A moped rider was seriously injured after hitting a retaining wall on U.S. 19 in Clearwater on Friday, officers said.

Clearwater Police Department and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19, south of Seville Boulevard. Multiple calls came in after the crash happened after 6:15 p.m.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Dig deeper:

Officials said the moped hit the retaining wall on the west side of the overpass, causing the rider to be thrown over the wall and onto the access road below.

He was rushed to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital as a trauma alert with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to first responders.

One southbound lane on U.S. 19 was closed for CPD's investigation, as well as one access road below.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Clearwater Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: