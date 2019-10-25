More than 10,000 zombies invade Key West for Fantasy Fest Zombie Bike Ride

Zombies invaded the Florida Keys last weekend.

A horde of the undead bicycled through Key West's Atlantic Ocean shoreline and streets Oct. 20.

It's all part of the island's annual Fantasy Fest Zombie Bike Ride. Organizers say more than 10,000 zombies came out for the event.

Riders decked out their bikes with strange and eerie accessories.

The bike fest is just one part of the 10-day yearly festival.

There’s also a pet masquerade, an exotic headdress ball and a lavish Halloween-inspired parade with costumed marching bands.

No word on whether there were any survivors of the zombie invasion to take part in the rest of the festivities.

