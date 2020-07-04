More than 11,000 new Florida COVID-19 cases Saturday in latest record; 18 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 11,458 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 190,052.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 3,702, an increase of 18 since Friday's update. Another 101 non-residents have also died from COVID-19. Locally Hillsborough County is reporting two new deaths and Pinellas County is reporting one new death.

Of the 190,052 cases,187,090 are Florida residents while 2,962 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 13,700

Pinellas: 8,116

Sarasota: 2.059

Manatee: 3,554

Sumter: 408

Polk: 4,906

Citrus: 372

Hernando: 521

Pasco: 2,608

Highlands: 397

DeSoto: 733

Hardee: 504

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Saturday, 15,735 Floridians had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 2,146,497 people have been tested in the state as of Saturday -- about 9.9% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map

Saturday's total new case number was the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began.

Experts say the current spike is partly due to more tests being given, but also a result of reopening the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says the recent case increases are largely due to testing of "high-risk" individuals like farmworkers in the state's rural counties, prisoners, and residents of long-term care facilities, though he has more recently noted the "erosion" in social distancing, especially among the younger demographics in social settings. That prompted him to order all bars to cease serving alcohol last week.

While the number of new cases has trended up over the last few weeks, the number of deaths has appeared to remain flat, though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

