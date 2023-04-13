More than 30 suspects arrested in undercover online chat operation, Hillsborough deputies say

Dozens of men were busted in an undercover chat operation and are now facing a range of charges for trying to meet with minors for sex.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is warning families of the dangers online after conducting the major sting. Investigators say some of those 32 men, including a US Air Force staff sergeant, tried to meet up with children as young as 14 and 15 years old.

Investigators with HCSO went undercover and posed as children online, and in some cases, even posted a fake ad and posing as a father soliciting a child.

Advocates and law enforcement officials say it can be easy for a child to find themselves in a bad situation online.

"So, sometimes when kids are getting involved with people online, they get secretive. They are even more obsessed with their devices than normal," said Dr. Wendy Rice, a licensed psychologist. "They want to go out and maybe meet a friend, and they won't tell you all the details."

Hillsborough County deputies say charges for the dozens of suspects arrested range from transmitting harmful material to a minor to humane trafficking.

It's an issue advocates say can happen to anyone in a matter of minutes.

"All it takes is one child to feel kind of sad or lonely or depressed or upset and some boy or some pretty girl or whatever sends a medium. And they're going to interact. And the road to conversation, really the road to extortion can begin with just one picture," said Jan Edwards, the president of Paving the Way Foundation.

Hillsborough County Public Schools created a task force aimed at prevention in conjunction with the sheriff's office and advocacy organizations as well as survivors.

"You act just like the rest of us. We had no idea what was happening to you. And that's the other important message. You can't always tell from the outside what is going on with someone," Connie Rose, a survivor, said.

Psychologists say it's not a conversation to shy away from.

"It's the open relationship that's the key. And being curious rather than judgmental," Rice said.

She encourages families to be there to teach and advise children, but to also be a listening ear to build their trust.

"The other thing is making sure that your kids have something that they enjoy doing, not online, like a hobby or an interest or a goal. And it may not be your choice. And that's okay. But if they have a hobby or something or a sport or anything that they enjoy doing, and their art is an adult that they like as a part of that, that's a bonus too, and that serves as some protection," Rice said.

Hillsborough County School leaders say they're hoping to have regular task force panels next school year with families.