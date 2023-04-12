Prosecutors: Woman charged with two murders plotted another killing behind bars

Fatima Avila is just 21 years old and already, prosecutors say, a cold-blooded killer.

On Wednesday, Avila was back in a Hillsborough County courtroom facing new allegations in a case already full of plot twists.

Cornelio Negrete's wife, Erica Negrete Aviles, was murdered last August.

Prosecutors say Avila and her boyfriend, Daniel Negrete, murdered the wife of Negrete’s cousin, Cornelio Negrete last August. They say the three believed Cornelio’s wife, Erica Negrete Aviles was having an affair with a co-worker.

RELATED: Woman awaiting trial for 2 murders accused of murder-for-hire plot inside Tampa jail

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fatima Avila with boyfriend Daniel Negrete.

They say Fatima tried to cover her tracks, by pinning the murder on her own ex-boyfriend. As part of the plot, prosecutors say Avila killed her ex and staged it to appear as a suicide.

After being charged with the two murders, the plot thickened even more behind bars, where prosecutors say Avila plotted a third murder. The details were revealed in court Wednesday when Avila and her co-conspirators appeared before a judge.

Fatima Avila approached another inmate, Ana Diaz, and offered to pay her in exchange for killing a key witness in her case.

According to prosecutors, Avila approached another inmate, Ana Diaz, and offered to pay her in exchange for killing a key witness in her case. Court documents say Avila told Diaz her family "would have a gun for her" to do the job.

PREVIOUS: ‘Embodiment of evil’: Tampa woman accused of masterminding double murder wants out of jail

Fatima Avila at a Hillsborough County court appearance.

The documents say Avila wanted Diaz, a former nurse, to get inside the victim’s home by telling her she was offering free COVID-19 shots. Once inside, she wanted Diaz to shoot the witness in the front and back of the head.

Records show Avila also approached two other inmates and handed them a piece of paper with the victim’s information and said "get rid of her." The Inmates told detention deputies, and now Avila is in more legal trouble.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Michelle Doherty told the court that new charges will be filed against Avila by the end of the week.

Avila currently faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and tampering with a witness.