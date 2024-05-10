More than 50 senior-living residents gifted free bouquet of flowers ahead of Mother's Day

The lobby of the Hampton Apartments was filled with flowers and smiles. More than 50 residents of the senior living facility were treated to a free bouquet of flowers thanks to partnership between the Clearwater Police Department and Publix.

"A lot of these ladies, their kids are across the world, and I think something like this just touches something in your heart and makes you remember what little it's all about," resident Marisa Williams said.

This is the second annual women’s appreciation event. Many of the officers are familiar faces to the facility’s residents.

"Us being able to come here, interact, put a smile on their face means a lot to us," Clearwater Police Community Engagement Officer Lauren Josey-Filer said.

The familiarity comes from community events like trivia nights to fraud prevention presentations.

"In the long run, it eliminates them potentially becoming a victim of a crime, which is equally important to us," Josey-Filer said.

But in the short term, Josey-Filer is happy with putting a smile on the faces of residents.

"I love it. I mean, I had women come up to me in the past and today telling me that this was the first time in a long time that they received a bouquet of flowers," she said. "I hope they understand that we are here for them for anything they need."

