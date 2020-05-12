More than a dozen patients hospitalized from two Pinellas County nursing homes

article

As COVID-19 cases continue to vex Bay Area nursing homes, Pinellas County officials are closely monitoring two facilities where more than a dozen residents required emergency transport on Monday.

First responders moved 15 patients from St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation and from Gulf Shore Rehabilitation in Pinellas Park. The residents were taken to local hospitals for treatment for coronavirus symptoms, according to Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton.

In an email, Burton explained the facilities were discussed during a special phone call with state officials and the county's Long-Term Care Task Force.

"A combined total of 15 COVID-19 positive patients were transported to local hospitals," Burton wrote. "DOH and AHCA, alongside our fire departments, are working at the facilities regarding infection control and testing. EMS provided the transportation and will be facilitating further triage."

No update has been given on the patients' conditions.

While the state does provide data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in its nursing homes and care facilities, the numbers are often only updated once a week. Last week's report however, does shed some insight on just how quickly a coronavirus outbreak can spread through a nursing home.

According to last week's report, Gulf Shore Rehab had reported a total of four COVID-19 patients had been transferred from the facility to date. St. Pete Nursing and Rehab had reported no transferred patients and only five total cases. Three days later, 15 patients from the two facilities needed emergency removal.

Pinellas County has the state's fourth highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in long-term care facilities. Excluding South Florida facilities, Pinellas is second only to Manatee County in long-term facility deaths -- a number that has grown substantially in recent weeks. According to the latest Florida Department of Health report, Pinellas County has had 43 deaths in those facilities. Manatee has seen 46.

The Bay Area is also home to the state's three deadliest nursing home outbreaks of COVID-19.

Seminole Pavilion Rehab and Nursing Services in Pinellas County has reported 23 people, including a staff member, have died from coronavirus infection. Braden River Rehab Center in Manatee County has recorded 18 coronavirus deaths, including a staff member. In Polk County, 18 coronavirus-infected residents at Highlands Lake Center have died.

Elsewhere in the Bay Area, some facilities have been required by DOH to transfer all residents after rampant outbreaks inside their facilities.

In Hillsborough, 79 residents from Bristol at Tampa Nursing Rehab and Nursing were transported after testing positive last week. Testing also revealed 38 staff members were infected as well. The Community Convalescent Center also had to transport 66 patients. Seventeen of its staff members also tested positive for COVID-19.

